Egypt: Shaarawy Probes With UN Officials Cooperation in 'Decent Life' Initiative

Minister of International Development Mahmoud Shaarawy discussed on Tuesday with Resident Coordinator of the United Nations (UN) in Cairo Elena Banova and international advisor Antonio Vigilante aspects of cooperation between Egypt and the UN in implementing the "Decent Life" presidential initiative, which aims at developing rural areas.

During a meeting with the two UN officials at the Ministry Headquarters in Cairo, the minister hailed the long-decades relations between the two sides and the successes achieved in the fields of integration among various sectors thanks to those relations.

The minister pointed out to the keenness of the Egyptian government on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within Egypt's 2030 Vision.

He said president Abdel Fattah El Sisi, since he took office in 2014, has had a strong desire to develop Egyptian villages.

Minister Shaarawy said the project of developing Egyptian villages is a national project and has never been implemented in any country in the world as its covers areas of sanitary drainage, potable water, gas, communications, electricity, roads, health units, schools and youth facilities, to improve the lives of 58 million people living in villages.

For their part, the UN officials hailed cooperation with the Egyptian government to help achieve sustainable development goals in Egypt and improve the lives of people in rural areas.

MENA