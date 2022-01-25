Egypt: Dollar Exchange Rate Stable At Egypt's Major Banks

25 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The US dollar exchange rate was stable at the start of Tuesday's transactions at Egypt's major banks for the fourth consecutive month.

This is attributed to economic reforms made by the Central Bank of Egypt and the support of the political leadership that led to more economic and political stability.

At the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) and Banque Misr, the dollar rate remained stable, recording EGP 15.64 for buying and EGP 15.74 for selling.

The dollar rate also registered EGP 15.66 for buying and EGP 15.76 for selling at HSBC, BLOM Bank Egypt, Credit Agricole and the Commercial International Bank (CIB).

According to the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), the average dollar rate at the Egyptian market registered stood between EGP 15.64 and EGP 15.68 for buying and EGP 15.74 and EGP 15.76 for selling.

The euro price registered EGP 17.68 for buying and EGP 17.83 for selling at the Banque Misr and the NBE.

Meanwhile, the pound sterling at the NBE and Banque Misr registered EGP 21.06 for buying and EGP 21.23 for selling.

The Saudi riyal price stood at EGP 4.18 for buying and EGP 4.19 for selling.

