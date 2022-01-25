Egypt Post Issues Stamp to Commemorate 70th Police Day

Egypt Post has issued a stamp to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Police Day, which falls January 25 of every year.

Egypt's Police Day is meant to commemorate the Ismailia Battle between Egyptian policemen and British occupation forces, where 50 Egyptian policemen died and 80 more got injured.

Board chairman of Egypt Post Sherif Farouk said Police Day would always be a historical day that revives the sense of honor and pride.

That's why Egypt Post is issuing a commemorative stamp to document this important incident in the history of Egypt, Farouk noted.