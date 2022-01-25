Egypt: Public Sector Min. Attends Signing Ceremony Between Gosoor Company, Financial Service Providers

25 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Public Business Sector Minister Hisham Tawfik has attended the signing ceremony of ten agreements between the Gosoor company "previously Al-Nasr Export and Import" and several financial and logistics service provides.

In a statement Tuesday, the ministry said that Gosoor company "previously Al-Nasr Export and Import" signed an agreement with Misr Insurance in order to provide its insurance services to the goods that will be transported and promoted by Gosoor company.

An agreement was also signed with the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), which is considered the biggest financial banking institution, to provide finance for exports and settle payments, especially for the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The agreements also included cooperation with a number of international logistics service providers in order to provide customs clearance services, land transport and warehousing in Cameron, Ghana, the UAE, France and China.

The minister, meanwhile, said that the Gosoor company is ready to open five branches in China, the UAE, Cameron, Ghana and France in late February, said the minister.

An electronic catalogue was launched in June 2021 to promote for the Egyptian products in the promising sectors in the international markets, added the minister.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X