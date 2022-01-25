Egypt: Public Sector Min. Attends Signing Ceremony Between Gosoor Company, Financial Service Providers

Public Business Sector Minister Hisham Tawfik has attended the signing ceremony of ten agreements between the Gosoor company "previously Al-Nasr Export and Import" and several financial and logistics service provides.

In a statement Tuesday, the ministry said that Gosoor company "previously Al-Nasr Export and Import" signed an agreement with Misr Insurance in order to provide its insurance services to the goods that will be transported and promoted by Gosoor company.

An agreement was also signed with the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), which is considered the biggest financial banking institution, to provide finance for exports and settle payments, especially for the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The agreements also included cooperation with a number of international logistics service providers in order to provide customs clearance services, land transport and warehousing in Cameron, Ghana, the UAE, France and China.

The minister, meanwhile, said that the Gosoor company is ready to open five branches in China, the UAE, Cameron, Ghana and France in late February, said the minister.

An electronic catalogue was launched in June 2021 to promote for the Egyptian products in the promising sectors in the international markets, added the minister.

MENA