Egypt Keen On Promoting Cooperation With Libya

Egypt is keen on boosting mutual cooperation with Libya in the various domains, affirmed Trade and Industry Minister Nevine Gamea.

During her talks with Libya's State Minister for Economic Affairs Salama Al-Ghwail on Tuesday, Gamea asserted the strength of mutual relations with Libya, pointing out to the importance of utilizing this relationship by implementing cooperation projects, which will serve the interests of the two nations.

The meeting also dealt with ways of further cementing economic ties between Egypt and Libya within the upcoming period.

Gamea, meanwhile, said that the current period witnesses close cooperation with Libya in the industrial sphere with the aim of benefiting from Libya's economic capability and pushing the production wheel forward in Libya.

The Libyan market was one of the largest markets receiving Egyptian exports in 2021, ranking 9th globally, noted the minister.

Exports with Libya reached $938 million compared to $570 million in 2020, an increase of 64.5 percent, the minister went on to say.

The Libyan minister, for his part, said that his country is looking forward to promoting economic ties with Egypt.

The Libyan government is keen on benefiting from the successful Egyptian experiment in improving the industrial sector and promoting foreign trade, he affirmed.

He also stressed the need to activate all the cooperation agreements signed between the two countries during Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli's visit to Libya in April 2021.

