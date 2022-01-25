Liberia: LRA Celebrates International Customs Day Wednesday

The Liberia Revenue Authority Customs department will this Wednesday, January 26, join the rest of the world in celebration of the seventieth (70th) International Customs day.

The World Customs Organization (WCO) dedicates the day to shaping a more sustainable and constructive business environment, and exploring forward-looking solutions under the global theme "Scaling up Customs Digital Transformation by Embracing a Data Culture and Building a Data Ecosystem".

According to a press release, this year's celebration will take place in Gbarnga, Bong County.

As part of events marking the celebration of International Customs Day, the LRA is today, Tuesday, January 25th, conducting a humanitarian outreach for residents and joint security in Jorwah, Bong County.

On Wednesday, January 26, the International customs day will officially begin with a parade which will include LRA Customs department and the Joint Security in Bong County.

The Official program will start at 11am and will be held at the Gbarnga Administrative Building I Gbarnga.

The keynote speaker for this year's International Customs Day celebration is businessman Floyd Seh Tomah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jungle Water Group of Investment, Nimba County.

International Customs day was instituted by the World Customs Organization (WCO) to commemorate the day in 1953when the inaugural session of the Customs Cooperation Council (CCC) was held in Brussels, Belgium.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/lra-launches-local-government-real-property-tax-expansion-pilot-project-in-margibi/ Press Release