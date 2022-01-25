Liberia: AME University Dispatches 5 Students to Spain

Five students of the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU) have departed Liberia for Spain under a partnership agreement to study at Jaen University in Spain.

Their departure is part of a Partnership Agreement on Exchange and Academic Cooperation between the AMEU and the Spanish-based University.

A press release from the AME University says the collaboration and exchange of experiences and knowledge, as well as the growing relations between the two institutions, are of best interest for the social and cultural progress of both parties.

The beneficiaries include Students Toukpor M. Richards, pursuing studies in Social Work, Kolubo Nyamahlorpu Koquoi, studying Accounting; McDonald Gbasay, Public Administration; Bobby Kanasuah, Education, and George Doe-Large, Social Work, respectively.

"The Agreement which is opened to both graduate and undergraduate students will also include teachers and research staff exchange, an important component of AMEU's academic program and is for a period of a year with annual renewal under a four-year span", the release noted.

The release detailed that under the agreement, students will be expected to pay for all personal expenses, including (but not limited to) travel, transportation, accommodation, meals, books, visas, insurance and entertainment as the host country takes none but in this case, the AME University covered the cost for its students.

The first batch of AME University students departed for Spain on Saturday, January 22, 2022, via the Roberts International Airport. They will spend their next semester in Spain studying at Jaen University.

Meanwhile, the AME University President, Dr. Alvin E. Attah has lauded Jaen University for the partnership, stressing it will go a long way in exposing students of both Universities to multicultural educational opportunities.

"We have covered the costs of expenses because we believe you are amongst some of our brightest students and it is incumbent upon you now to make a proper representation of AME University and Liberia at large," Rev. Dr. Attah cautioned the students before their departure.