Liberia: Labour Congress Asks RIA to Lift Employees' Suspension

The Liberia Labour Congress is calling on the Management of the Roberts International Airport (RIA) in Margibi County to rescind the suspension of over 20 employees of the entity and turning them over to the National Security Agency for investigation.

The RIA management recently announced the suspension of over 20 employees for staging a protest at the airport and preventing an international flight from landing. The protest by the employees affected followed outsourcing of their department allegedly without benefits and salary arrears.

Addressing a press conference in Monrovia over the weekend, Labour Congress' Secretary-General, Isaac Grant, said the LLC is disturbed by the fact that the dispute has been resolved as a result of a successful social dialogue, which addressed the contentious issues raised by the workers and the management, which led to r labor harmony and workers security at the airport.

He said that it is disappointing to see the RIA management clamping down on workers by issuing unjustified and indefinite suspension to over 20 workers of the entity.

According to Mr. Grant, the LLC views the action of the management of the RIA as a gross disregard for the essence of social dialogue mechanism, which he noted is fundamental to promoting sanity at the workplace and flagrant disrespect to the authority of the Ministry of Labor.

He called on the Ministry of Labor to take seize of the matter and remain engaged with the Management of the RIA in keeping with the commitment made during the social dialogue conference in the interest of peace and tranquility

The LLC also reminds the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel McGill of his promise to the workers on December 30, 2021, that he will ensure that no worker will be dismissed on account of his or her role during the recent go-slow at the airport.

Meanwhile, the Labour Congress expressed concern about the situation unfolding at Bea Mountain Mining Company involving workers, management and community over the company's failure to implement several key development initiatives as contained in a memorandum of understanding.

Mr. Grant said the LLC is deeply unhappy about the employment of foreigners in unskilled jobs earmarked for inhabitants of the community in which the company operates.

At the same time, the LLC welcomes the intervention of the joint ministerial committee to resolve the matter in order to implement the mineral development agreement.