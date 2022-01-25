Gambia: SSHFC, Stakeholders to Promote Members' Participation in Decision Making

Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC) on Thursday held a board and stakeholders meeting to promote open communication and members' participation in decision making of the Corporation.

The session brought together member institutions of the National Provident Fund (NPF) and the Federated Pension Scheme (FPS) in direct contact with their elected board representatives.

The one-day synergy organised by SSHFC witnessed the formation of executive committees for both funds. The committees would now have regular meetings with their SSHFC board representatives and in turn convey their interest or recommendation to the SSHFC board.

During the event, members of the various funds in attendance voiced their support for their elected board members and assured them of their full support in contributing towards attaining the strategic goals of the Corporation.

Memunatu Camara, a board member said the formation of the committees was the first of its kind for the Corporation.

According to her, the committees will workcollectively, and called on members to give due attention to their respective committees.

Abubacarr Darbo said: "As FPS members, we thought that there was not much transparency in terms of information flow as well as adequate participation in events. We also found huge files that needed to be treated with urgency."

Darbo said they aim to position the board to be able to validate a strategic plan for SSHFC which was never in existence. He further said that they were also able to approve SSHFC information management system, which is a new IMS mechanism to harmonise all SSHFC's work.