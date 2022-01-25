Gambia: Peace Ambassadors Holds Post-Election Reflection

Peace Ambassadors - The Gambia (PAG), a voluntary non-profit peace education and advocacy organisation last Thursday held a post-election reflection meeting for Domestic Election Observers at Metzy Residential Hotel.

The dialogue was aimed at looking at how the presidential electionswere conducted between electoral stakeholders and devise ways to collaborate in addressing some of the gaps and loop-holes identified during previous elections.This is in preparation for the April parliamentary elections for a smoother electoral cycle.

President Barrow was sworn-in on 19 January 2022 to lead The Gambia for another five years after his re-election.

Momodou Juju Jallow, Program Manager for Peace Ambassadors The Gambia said the gathering also aimed to discuss among Civic Society Organiations lessons learnt during the previous election, identify challenges faced and how to improve and mitigate them as well as collaborate among them in future elections.

Mr. Jallow stated that they would look at areas to improve on ahead of theParliamentary Election as some rejected the presidential elections results while others confirmed it as credible, free and fair.

He noted thatas domestic observers they observed that accessibility was an issue for some people especially the differently abled during the presidential elections.

He also said that sharing of misinformation was also another challenge.

He described Parliamentary Election as equally important as presidential elections and therefore urged all to come out and vote during the April elections.

He highlighted that Parliamentary Election are very vital towards nation building and urged citizens to elect right people but also for young people to contest for legislative seats.

He said it will be disheartening for a 65-year old deciding for the 25-year old youth's future.He said they will embark on an advocacy to sensitise people not to vote based on tribe but vote for those they believe can bring development to their constituencies.

Peace Ambassadors - The Gambia has since 2006 monitored every election held in The Gambia including presidential, parliamentary and local government elections.