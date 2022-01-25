Gambia - Youths and National Development

It is obvious to postulate that there is a linkage between youth and national development in The Gambia.

Due to the challenges facing youths has been attributed to the lack of a comprehensive policy to provide a blueprint for youths.

Therefore, this study interrogates the role of youths on national development in the Gambia and the intercourse is not only symbiotically connected; but, one depends on the other for its sustenance.

The study is descriptive and data obtained from secondary and primary sources.

The findings in the study revealed that hostile political environment, institutional settings and public policies among others has been major setback.

However, the Gambia youths are still pertinent to national development due to self-help projects in various local governments in Gambia especially projects that involve trade, commerce, small and medium term enterprises and agriculture.

Also, on religion awareness, conflict resolution and security, like the Youth Crime Watch The Gambia (YCWG) engage the necessary measures to address all vulnerabilities that may tend to destabilize the country.

Since the wheel of development of any country lies on the shoulder of how productive and creative the youthful populations are with over 63.55% of 2.2 million populations.

So, therefore, this quantum of population is a great asset for the Gambian state if they are harnessed and utilized in the right direction.

The Gambia National Development Plan (2018-2021), constitution and policies should be pluralistic for youth representation, and just in their treatment of the Gambian citizens.

It affects not only human aspiration but also the fundamental issue of national survival due to its capacity to induce growth, progress, modernization and social transformation.

One of the ways that nations use youth to enhance their national development is through the empowerment programmes which are closer to the population.

The objective of the creation of the empowerment programmes is to bring governance closer to the youths to enable them realize their potentials that could have the desired impact on national development.

Most of the youth programmes, run by both the Government and non- governmental agencies lack adequate funds and equipment, which limits their success.

Source-Youth News