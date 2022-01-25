South Africa: Report On Fatal Plane Crash Points to Gross Negligence By SA Civil Aviation Authority

24 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Erika Gibson

The report on a plane crash that claimed three lives two years ago raises additional questions, and relatives of those who died in the crash are contemplating civil action against the SA Civil Aviation Authority.

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) contravened a slew of its own aviation regulations before the crash of its Cessna calibration aircraft in January 2020, a report into the crash has found.

The final report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AIIB) was published on the SACAA's website on Sunday night. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Sunday met with the next-of-kin of the three crew members who died to discuss the findings of the report with them.

The captain, Thabiso Tolo, first officer Tebogo Lekalakala and flight inspector Gugu Comfort Mnguni were on board when the plane crashed into the Outeniqua Mountains near George. Lekalakala had a four-year-old daughter at the time of her death.

The most serious of the findings against the authority was that the aircraft was not maintained in accordance with the requirements of annual inspections. The certificate of airworthiness was thus rendered invalid.

The aircraft experienced three incidents before the fatal accident during which an oil smell and smoke were detected...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X