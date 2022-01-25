South Africa: Media Statement - Cogta Committee Chairperson Condemns Assault On Amathole District Municipality Councillor

document

The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Water and Sanitation, Mr China Dodovu, has criticised the assault on Councillor Nanziwe Rulashe, which he said should be condemned in the strongest possible terms. A video of the incident has been making the rounds since yesterday.

"The incident in question is barbaric and uncalled for on many grounds, but the most nauseating being the manhandling of a female public representative by male security officers. This is concerning in the context of ever-increasing gender-based violence in the country, which requires a concerted effort to overcome," Mr Dodovu said.

The Chairperson also emphasised that the incident smacks of intimidation. He said a comprehensive investigation must be initiated and completed timeously to ensure there are consequences against anyone found to have abused their authority. "It will be ideal that the provincial COGTA department handles the investigation to ensure impartiality and ensure that no stone is left unturned," Mr Dodovu emphasised.

Our democratic dispensation is underpinned by the respect of the dignity of an individual and this incident robbed Councillor Rulashe of her dignity. "Consequence management is the only thing that can restore Councillor Rulashe's dignity," Mr Dodovu concluded.