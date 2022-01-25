South Africa: As Ramaphosa Harbours Vain Hope of Fixing a Sputtering ANC, We Must Heed Zondo's Warning

analysis

It turns out that one cannot but drag the detritus of the old year into the new. This year started with leaping flames as we watched the National Assembly burn a mere day after the funeral service for Archbishop Desmond Tutu. What fresh horror was this, one wondered?

While still recovering from a Parliament in flames and still mourning Archbishop Tutu's passing, the Zondo Commission Report Part One was released. It paints a depressing picture of how the state was captured by Jacob Zuma and his corrupt associates. Yet they continue their lives, undisturbed. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced a special task team to deal with the findings of the report. The NPA needs the Hawks to do their job too, but it really is hard to fathom what the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, and her team have been doing. The NPA is treading water and it is hard not to ask serious questions about Batohi herself and her ability to lead this complex institution. Bringing one high-profile case to completion will go a long way towards restoring the credibility of the beleaguered institution.

So, here we are in that strange but very South African position:...