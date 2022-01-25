South Africa: At the Click of an Alert Button - Apps That Improve Your Safety Game in an Emergency

24 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Elna Schütz

'Tell me when you're home' is somewhat of a South African proverb in a country where crime statistics caution to bump up one's safety game. A variety of apps promise to make this a little easier.

Most of the apps and services in this space focus on sending alerts to emergency responders and personal contacts like friends and family.

The Safer app, for instance, calls emergency assistance and can send out a user's location and video content to a list of chosen contacts at the push of a button or shake of a phone. It has a particular focus on its female users, since they send out the majority of alerts.

A popular favourite is Namola, which has been running since 2017. It has various community and neighbourhood features for sharing safety-related information, as well as an emergency assistance function, including for mental health and gender-based violence incidents.

Head of Customer Experience and Communications, Claire Sherwell, says that having a middleman between users and responders streamlines the process. "We take the complication out of getting emergency assistance, which in a country that is under-resourced when it comes to emergency services, is extremely important from the side of the person who...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X