South Africa: Media Statement - Sol Plaatje University a Model for Future Universities, Says Committee Chair

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology, Ms Nompendulo Mkhatshwa, says Sol Plaatje University (SPU) is a model that could be used for future South African universities.

The committee visited SPU as part of its ongoing week-long oversight visit to institutions of higher education in the Northern Cape. It is assessing the state of readiness for the 2022 academic year. "Sol Plaatje University is testament to the great potential that South Africa has to make ground-breaking developments," said Ms Mkhatshwa. "The country could reach a point where the sector develops suitable, stable and sustainable infrastructure."

The committee observed the repurposing and overhauling of various government buildings to be used for the university's infrastructure. This fulfils the intentions of the District Development Model, which promotes cooperation between public institutions. Ms Mkhatshwa said: "This should be mirrored across provinces, as we witness many abandoned government buildings that could be repurposed to house TVET [technical, vocational education and training] and CET [community education and training] colleges."

The committee impressed on the university the need to develop a comprehensive marketing strategy to attract more South African students. It also urged the university to ensure that it services the community by expanding access, as well as working and learning opportunities to local communities living near the university.

The committee welcomed the fact that the SPU has made some of its infrastructure available for use in the community. In expanding access in the province, Ms Mkhatshwa said the department and stakeholders could consider merging Vaal University of Technology Upington campus as a SPU satellite campus, rather than shutting it down.

The committee appreciated the open nature of the institution, as this supports the creation of a university town, where the institution is located within the community. Ms Mkhatshwa added: "This could further allow for the creation of an education precinct, such as the iMbali Education and Innovation Precinct in KwaZulu-Natal, seeing as a university, TVET and CET colleges can co-exist, share best practices and academic programmes."

The committee urged all stakeholders to continue working together and welcomed the honest opinions of workers, students and the institutional forum on challenges and successes.