South Africa: Let Them Eat More Consultations - the Economy and Constitution Must Work Together to Advance Dignity and Wellbeing

analysis

When civil society and the President met last week to discuss a Basic Income Grant, once again the outcome of the meeting was not to take hard decisions but... to hold more meetings. 'We agreed to have further engagement on the proposals as part of broader consultation among all stakeholders,' said the Presidency. Unfortunately, hungry people can't eat consultations, or the tens of millions of rands spent by the government each year on catering for meetings and then more meetings.

Although we are not at war, South Africa is a country engulfed in a large-scale humanitarian crisis. Unemployment and hunger are at unprecedented levels, with poor people competing for street corners from which to beg, streets to recycle waste from and food to eat from rubbish bins. Socially determined epidemics of suicide, femicide, substance abuse, crime and antisocial behaviour are symptoms of this crisis.

We, the better off, continue to remain neutral about the suffering of our fellow citizens at our peril.

To try to find systemic solutions to this crisis, last week a group of activists - the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ), Black Sash, Studies in Poverty and Inequality (SPII), Amandla.mobi and #PayTheGrants - met President Cyril Ramaphosa...