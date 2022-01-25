South Africa: State Capture Redux - Luther Lebelo, the Man Trusted By Tom Moyane and Busisiwe Mkhwebane

analysis

Luther Lebelo has faced no consequences for what he did at the SA Revenue Service. Instead of being punished for what two inquiries have found about his conduct, he has been given a new job at a public institution -- the Office of the Public Protector.

One of the lessons of the past few years is the importance of control of state institutions, and how they can be used both for the good of the country and to fight political battles. Key to this is the Office of the Public Protector. While some believe that the problems in that office are all centred on Busisiwe Mkhwebane, there is now evidence that her deputy, Kholeka Gcaleka, shares her agenda.

This is important because if Mkhwebane is eventually removed through the parliamentary process now under way, the office itself will not necessarily change direction and could continue to play the role it has played in recent years.

Ten days ago News24 carried a report that Luther Lebelo had been appointed as a director of communications and a chief of staff in the Office of the Public Protector.

Lebelo previously worked at the SA Revenue Service (SARS), where he was accused of being...