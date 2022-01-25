Angola's Ruling MPLA Begins International Voter Registration Drive but Analysts Believe Move Will Be Party's Undoing

analysis

For the first time, Angolans living abroad will be able to vote in what is likely to be a close election.

Facing the greatest electoral threat of its 46 years in power, the Angolan government launched a worldwide campaign in Cape Town this week that aims to register all of the country's estimated 450,000 eligible citizens in the diaspora to enable them to vote in the August national elections. This will be the first time Angolans living outside the country will be able to cast their votes.

Needing every vote it can muster, the Movimento Popular de Libertação de Angola (MPLA) seems to be gambling that it can win a majority of the votes of Angolans abroad -- even though the region's diasporas generally back their governments' opposition parties.

Angola's three main opposition parties have formed a coalition that, polls show, could win as much as 64% of the vote, dislodging the MPLA, which has been in power since November 1975.

Underlining the importance the government attaches to the diaspora vote, Marcy Lopes, the Angolan minister of territorial administration, travelled to South Africa this week to launch the registration drive.

He witnessed Guimera Junior, who has just finished high school...