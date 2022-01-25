South Africa: Minister Senzo Mchunu Addresses Turnaround Time of Projects

press release

The Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu says the narrative that the Department is a slow one needs to be changed.

Minister Mchunu made the remarks at the Northern Cape Leg of the Provincial Ministerial Working sessions.

On Day 1, 24th January 2022, Minister Mchunu met with the DWS officials, provincial government, whose delegation was led by the Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul and Sedibeng Water Board.

Minister Mchunu called on officials to change the turnaround time of projects being completed.

"We've got to change the narrative. People are saying the department is slow, that is not right.

"Have set plans and timelines. Do not shoot too high and then not meet your own expectations," Minister Mchunu said to department officials.

Premier Saul said the meeting with the Minister was timely.

He said the Water Services Authorities (WSAs) faced major challenges, moreover, water sources are not necessarily a problem rather infrastructure functionality is.

Minister Mchunu then held a meeting with Sedibeng Water Board.

The board's acting chairperson, Sphetho Siyengo said the biggest challenge for the organisation is the recovery of money owed to them by municipalities.

Siyengo says it is difficult to do their jobs when municipalities won't do their part.

"The challenges that this institution serves owe us R7 billion," he said.

Siyengo commended Premier Saul who has been the middleman between the organisation and municipalities, as a means to ensure payment from the municipalities.

On Tuesday, 25 January Minister Mchunu joined by DM David Mahlobo led a site visit to the Vaal-Gamagara Water Scheme, namely at the Vaal-Gamagara Water Treatment Plant, to assess the state of the plant.

Minister Mchunu and DM Mahlobo were given a tour of the plant and updated on the water quality and the mechanics of the plant.

Currently underway is Day 2 where the Ministry is meeting with Water Services Authorities.