South Africa: Committee Mourns Passing of Former Chairperson Butana Kompela

The Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture has learnt with shock of the passing of the former Free State MEC for Sports, Mr Butana Komphela.

The committee sends its heartfelt condolences to the Komphela family and friends, as well as South Africa's sports fraternity.

The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Beauty Dlulane, said Mr Komphela was a staunch supporter of sports-led community development. He was an activist, who led from the front to ensure that this vision was transformed into more than dry, unpalatable theory.

His passion for sports and insistence on accountability made Mr Komphela a strong supporter of effective sports administration. This often set on a collision course with administrators in his role as Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sport in the third and fourth Parliaments.

Ms Dlulane said: "Mr Komphela left an indelible and a shining legacy in Parliament, particularly in committees where he was deployed. He will always be remembered for being a servant of the people and a patriot. Although he had gracefully mellowed in the FS, but he had lost none of his witty chirpiness."

Mr Komphela passed away in Bloemfontein on Monday, reportedly from Covid-19 related complications.

Hamba kakuhle Jol' elihle.