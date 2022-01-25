South Africa: Media Statement - Transparency in Housing Beneficiary List Will Prevent Illegal Occupation of Houses

document

The Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements has called for absolute transparency regarding the housing beneficiary list, to ensure that beneficiaries know their place on the list. The committee highlighted this during the first day of oversight visits in Gauteng to assess progress on implementation of human settlements targets by all spheres of government.

"The perpetual challenge of illegal occupation of unfinished houses can be alleviated by information and collaboration with the community. Furthermore, transparency will dispel the perception of corruption by human settlements officials," said Ms Machwene Semenya, the Chairperson of the committee. Transparency will also engender a sense of ownership among beneficiaries on the list.

The committee visited the Fleurhof housing project, the Lufhereng housing project (which have experienced various illegal occupations) and the Diepsloot/Riverside megaproject. The committee appreciated the progress achieved on these projects but highlighted concerns about the underperformance on delivery of targets, especially the megaprojects and Rapid Land Release Programme (RLRP).

While the committee welcomes the paradigm shift from small, sporadic projects to megaprojects, only 4 376 of 13 892 houses were delivered by December 31. Furthermore, the department had delivered 10 080 serviced sites from the targeted 14 266. "While we are cognisant of the impact of Covid-19 on infrastructure development, we are disappointed that performance has been substandard. Despite this, we welcome initiatives by all spheres of government to speed up service delivery," Ms Semenya emphasised.

The interventions towards resolving the underperformance include weekly monitoring of construction, the appointment of additional contractors to take up construction, as well as adjustment of delivery targets to accommodate delays caused by Covid-19.

Regarding the Hostel Redevelopment Programme, the committee highlighted its disappointment with the lack of implementation of this essential programme, especially in the context of the in-migration to Gauteng. The committee is concerned that none of the 270 family units planned and eight hostel re-development projects has been implemented. The excuse that this is due to delays in the finalisation of procurement processes is unacceptable and the committee has demanded quarterly updates on the process to appoint service providers to implement the projects.

Meanwhile, the committee has called for the development of a discussion paper to find solutions to challenges faced by government when de-densifying informal settlements. The committee is concerned that there is no standard approach to ensure that in the process of moving communities from informal settlements, there is no re-occupation of land causing further densification.

Regarding the impact of Covid-19 on the construction industry, the committee is aware of the impact to small and medium enterprises within the sector as a result of the slowdown of economic activity. The committee has called for the continued support of these SMMEs especially in relation to the timely payment for services rendered.

The committee welcomed progress in the delivery of pre-and post-1994 title deeds but has called for strategies to expedite the programme. Despite this, the committee welcomes the assurances from government that currently title deeds are delivered upon completion and occupation of units.

"Despite all the progress, the committee is concerned by the slow delivery of housing for military veterans, with only 10 delivered of the targeted 416 in the 2021/22 financial year. We are aware of challenges caused by military veterans beneficiary lists and call on the Department of Military Veterans to expedite the verification process to ensure that correct beneficiaries benefit," Ms Semenya concluded.

The committee will today visit sites in the Ekurhuleni region, including the Leeuwport, Johan Dube, Savanna City and Lethabong megaprojects. The committee will also visit Bonaero Park to assess progress in resolving challenges raised in a petition to the committee.