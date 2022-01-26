Nigeria: Govt Proposes 18-Month Extension for Implementation of Petroleum Industry Act

Pixabay
(file photo).
25 January 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

The Federal Government has proposed an 18-month extension for the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) originally scheduled to kick off this February.

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, announced this Tuesday while addressing State House reporters after a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the executive will soon reach the National Assembly over the development.

President Muhammadu Buhari on August 16, 2021, signed the Petroleum Industry Bill into law.

Buhari's assent to the bill was in furtherance to the passage of the Bill by both the Senate and the House of Representatives earlier in July 2021.

The PIA is expected grow investors' confidence in Nigeria's Petroleum Industry and create more employment opportunities for the populace in the host communities.

Details later...

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X