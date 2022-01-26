Nigeria: Buhari Wishes Nigerian Athletes Participating in Beijing 2022 Olympic Success, Congratulates China

25 January 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

On behalf of all Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari wishes Nigerian athletes participating in the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games success at the competition.

President Buhari trusts that Nigerian athletes participating in different events will excel at the competition, surpassing the previous record in PyeongChang, South Korea, in 2018, when the nation competed for the first time.

Recognising that the Olympic Games is a platform for closer friendship and cooperation between countries, the Nigerian leader sincerely hopes that all athletes, in the pursuit of their Olympic dream, would promote the core values of the Games: excellence, friendship and respect.

The President congratulates China on hosting the Winter Olympics, lauding Beijing for making history as the first "dual Olympic city" in the world's Olympic history, having hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008.

As a friendly and brotherly country to Nigeria, President Buhari affirms the support of the Nigerian government and its people to China.

He believes that with China's rich experience in organising international events, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, with the slogan "Together for a Shared Future", will be delivered as a splendid, exceptional and extraordinary Olympic event for the world.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X