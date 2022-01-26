Nigeria's World Brightest Student Receives IMOC Mathematics Elitist Title

Barely a year after she was honoured by the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth as one of the world brightest students in 2021, Fareedah Oyolola of Greensprings School has again put Nigeria on the map by receiving the Elitist title of the International Maths Olympiad Challenge (IMOC).

She received the title along with other students following her 97.23 percentile score in the global mathematics championship, which concluded last December.

Reacting to the news of Oyolola's new accomplishment, the Deputy Director of Education at the school, Dr. Barney Wilson, described her as a blessing to the school.

"This is amazing news, Fareedah is blessed, and she represents us very well. Her parents, teachers and all of Greensprings School are very proud of her accomplishments," said Wilson.

Congratulating other students honoured with the mathematics title in 2021, he stated, "The rising tide lifts all boats, and these are great times for Greensprings School. Congratulations to Temidayo William, Oluwatobi Somorin, Elvis Chimauchem, Akinfolarin Ojo, Mojolaoluwa Abatan, and all our students who participated in the intense mathematics challenge and received the Elitist title."

The International Maths Olympiad Challenge is a global mathematics championship for students who are mathematics fanatics and always seeking challenges that will deepen their understanding of mathematics. The timeline for the 2022 edition of the challenge is yet to be announced.