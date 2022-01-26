Zimbabwe: Soul Jah Love Memorial On Cards

Soul Jah Love was a man of the people whose legacy must be nourished for eternity, a family spokesperson has said.

The Conquering Family boss succumbed to diabetes on February 16 last year aged 31.

He was declared a liberation hero owing to his influence through music.

And almost a year after his death, Chibaba's impact is still being strongly felt both locally and beyond.

So popular was Chibaba's music and influence that some critics have already concluded he died with Zimdancehall and carried it into his grave.

Others, especially the neutrals, feel the void the "Ndini Uya-Uya" hit-maker left, will remain irreplaceable for years to come.

As such, his family has lined up a memorial service on February 19 at Number 311 B Churchill Road in Prospect, Waterfalls where he was raised.

Speaking to The Herald Arts, Soul Jah Love's elder brother and family spokesperson, Tendai Byton Musaka, said they were ready for the event where friends, fans and promoters will be invited.

"We did not have an opportunity to hold a memorial service of our late brother due to the Covid-19 restrictions that have since been relaxed, but now we are going to hold it next month in Waterfalls.

"We would have wanted to hold it on the 16 February, the same day that he died but we are going to hold it on a weekend after the day he died.

"Jah Love was a man of the people whose influence was be strongly felt and we cannot afford to ignore him," said the elder brother.

The family had engaged a number of music promoters, individuals and the corporate world to ensure they remember Chibaba in style.

"Like I said earlier on, that Chibaba was a man of the people, we already have individuals who are committed towards making his memorial service a success.

"One of these guys is Chipaz who has always been there for Chibaba over the years.

"Of course, we have read stories about Chipaz being accused of keeping Jah Love's car but these are the distortions that we also need to clarify as a family.

"Chipaz remains part of our family and he would never do such a thing since he is the one who gave Chibaba the same car which was towed to his garage when my brother died," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Quizzed whether Chipaz had genuine intentions to help the family, Tendai explained: "I have known Chipaz for years and currently I am doing business with him.

"Like I said earlier on, the BMW in question was towed to his garage the same day Chababa died since it was still being repaired.

"Changara and Sir Recardo are the ones who were driving it when it developed a fault and they decided to tow it to Chipaz's garage for safe-keeping and repairs and it is still where it was parked.

"Chipaz has been begging us to collect it, but we had challenges since we wanted to take it when it was in good shape.

"It was the same Chipaz who gave him the Ford Explorer and we were shocked that he was said to be holding on to the vehicle.

"By the way, Chipaz is not that kind of person who can do SO since he has done that to other artistes like Tongai Moyo (late), Sulu, Jah Prayzah, Andy Muridzo among others.

"As for the Toyota Hiace, we sold it to cover legal fees ,but everything is still intact.

"As a family, we are happy with the people who have always been there for us."

He, however, expressed his dismay over people who are capitalising on Chibaba's catalogue.

"My younger brother left a scattered catalogue of both old and unreleased stuff, which we are still tracing.

"We urge those who still have my younger brother's copyright works to come forward while it is still early," he said.