Africa: Parsyl Partners With Africa CDC to Distribute 10,000 Vaccine Monitoring Devices in Support of Continent's Covid-19 Response

Addis Ababa — Parsyl, the leading provider of smart vaccine monitoring solutions in emerging markets, has announced that it will partner with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) to make available 10,000 vaccine monitoring devices to African Union member states in support of Covid-19 vaccine distribution on the continent.

Several different Covid-19 vaccines are being distributed in the developing world, each with unique stability and storage requirements. This creates complexity for frontline personnel responsible for managing the quality of these vaccines at point of use. Parsyl has simplified Covid-19 vaccine monitoring with affordable and user-friendly technology. The monitoring devices can be configured for the unique temperature requirements of multiple health products with a single, end-to-end solution.

"Throughout this pandemic, we have seen remarkable advancement in knowledge and innovation through the production of cutting-edge technological products like the Covid-19 vaccine monitoring device developed by Parsyl, and these new tools have tremendously helped the global and continental response to Covid-19 in addition to existing tools and traditional methods. Africa CDC looks forward to providing the knowledge and skills required for frontline health workers to adequately use these monitoring devices for the benefit of the population," Dr. John Nkengasong, Director of Africa CDC noted.

Parsyl's platform includes a suite of monitoring devices, a mobile app, a web platform and an optional gateway for automatic data offload. The single-use Trek Tab and multi-year Trek Pro have received a Performance, Quality and Safety (PQS) pre-qualification from the World Health Organization (WHO), a rating process created to assure member states and UN purchasing agencies of suitability for use in immunization programs. Parsyl's mobile app provides easy-to-understand temperature and shelf-life data, giving frontline workers critical information at their fingertips.

As part of the partnership, Parsyl's mobile-based Smart Countdown tool will be made available for member states to implement, enabling vaccinators to easily monitor and track the varied usage requirements of thawed Ultra Cold Chain (UCC) Covid-19 vaccines. Countries receiving monitoring devices will be determined and coordinated by the Africa CDC.

"Parsyl has been working with several countries across Africa to monitor vaccines since well before the pandemic. Our innovative technology and access to better data, combined with in-country insurance offerings, have proven to be successful in managing risks of critical health commodities, including Covid-19 vaccines. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Africa CDC and we look forward to putting the devices to use immediately to help strengthen the vaccine supply chain," said Souleymane Sawadogo, Parsyl's Vice President of Global Health. "Our hope is that this partnership will support countries in protecting vaccine supply and distribution to populations as quickly and effectively as possible."

About Africa CDC

Africa CDC is a specialized technical institution of the African Union which supports Member States in their efforts to strengthen health systems and improve surveillance, emergency response, prevention and control of diseases. Learn more at: http://www.africacdc.org

About Parsyl

Parsyl is a supply chain data platform and cargo insurer for shippers of sensitive goods. Parsyl's combined IoT and software solution helps shippers understand, mitigate and insure risks to goods as they move through the supply chain, both in transit and storage. Parsyl is an approved Coverholder with Lloyd's of London. Parsyl is based in Denver and can be found at parsyl.com or on Twitter @ParsylHQ.

