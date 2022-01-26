Nigeria: NAHCON Urges Saudi Arabia to Lift Travel Ban On Nigeria

The Federal Government has called on Saudi Arabia to lift its travel ban on Nigeria.

Specifically, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) pressed Saudi Arabia to lift the restrictions preventing Nigerians from travelling to the country.

The Chairman of NAHCON, Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, discussed the direct flight ban regarding hajj and Umrah operations when he led a high-powered delegation to the Saudi Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Faisal Bin Ibraheem Al-Ghamidy.

Through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and some agencies, the Nigerian government has held discussions with Saudi Arabia to relax the flight ban on Nigerian travellers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing Al-Ghamidy, Hassan commended the constant mutual support and cooperation NAHCON has enjoyed with Saudi Arabia.

He urged the country to reconsider the direct entry ban in the interest of intending Nigerian pilgrims for hajj and umrah.

The NAHCON chairman also expressed gratitude for the efforts of the Saudi authorities to compensate families of the crane crash victims as promised.

In response, Al-Ghamidy stated that the flight suspension on Nigeria into Saudi Arabia would soon end.

On the issue of the compensation, the ambassador explained that Saudi Arabia would ensure the compensation was handed to the heirs or their representatives in no time.