Nigeria: Alleged Defamation - Ned Nwoko Asks Police to Prosecute Aphrodisiac Merchant, Jaruma

A former Nigerian lawmaker, Ned Nwoko, has petitioned the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Commissioner of Police, seeking the arrest and prosecution of Hauwa Sa'idu Mohammed, also known as Jaruma.

Mr Nwoko wants Jaruma, a famous sex therapist who sells an aphrodisiac called kayanmata, prosecuted for allegedly defaming and libeling him and his family through peddling false allegations, claims, and hate speech.

Trouble began after Jaruma hit back at an ex-lawmaker for referring to her in an official statement in December announcing the end of his marriage to his Moroccan wife, Laila Charani.

In the viral statement, he denied rumours that their separation resulted from the use of a local aphrodisiac called 'Kayamata' sold by Jaruma.

The international lawyer, and husband of famous Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, said his marriage to his Moroccan wife, which produced three children, ended due to "irreconcilable differences rooted in indecent conduct on the latter's part which started while she was on holiday in London."

According to Jaruma, the billionaire's ex-wife never said any nasty thing about her husband.

Rearrest

Among others, Nwoko, through the petition, is requesting the Police to investigate Jaruma's alleged selling of unlicensed and unauthorised love portion to unsuspecting members of the public and her claim that her portion is responsible for the collapse of his marriage to Ms Charani.

He also debunked all the allegations being made by Jaruma through the media against him, his wife, Regina, and his family "as criminal acts designed to soil their good reputations in the eye of the unsuspecting public."

A copy of the petition, signed by his lawyer, Bryan Ukaegbu, dated January 20, was made available on Monday to Premium Times.

Following the petition, Jaruma was arrested, questioned, and released by the police.

After her release, she posted a video on her Instagram page claiming that the police was 'used' to bully her.

Mr Ukaegbu confirmed Jaruma's rearrest, adding that the police might charge her to court.

Petition

Mr Nwoko's petition against the love potion seller stated that Jaruma started championing a crusade based on heinous slander, libel, and prevarication, targeted at peddling lies against him.

Among other demands, the former lawmaker wants the police to investigate Jaruma's suspected criminal conduct, her sale of unlicensed and unauthorised love portions.

He also wants the police to "medically examine through blood and urine samples to establish the said illegal drugs in her system other demands."

Mr Nwoko's lawyer, in a telephone interview with our reporter, said his client would follow up the petition diligently to ensure that he gets justice.

Jaruma, who hails from Gombe State, is touted as Nigeria's most successful sex therapist.

Jaruma started her business in 2010 but became famous in 2016 after a video of her educating Nigerians about the therapeutic advantages of the Azanza Garckeana plant (Silky Kola) went viral.