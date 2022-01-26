Nigeria: Bandits Kill Nine, Displace Many Residents in Zamfara

26 January 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Babangida

<i>"Our brothers and sisters in rural communities are going through tough times suffering bandits' attacks."</sub>

At least nine people were killed and several others displaced when bandits on Sunday night attacked communities in the Tsafe local government area of <a target="_blank" href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bello_Matawalle#:~:text=Bello%20Muhammad%20(born%20February%2012,of%20Zamfara%20State%20since%202019.">Zamfara State.</a>

Communities under Tsafe (in Zamfara) and Faskari (in Katsina State) are being terrorised by Adamu Aleru, a notorious banditry kingpin in the Tsafe forest.

A resident of Tsafe town, Salisu Sabo, told PREMIUM TIMES that the villages attacked Sunday night include Magazawa, Kajera, Unguwar Dan Halima, Unguwar Rogo, Unguwar Ango, Kurar Mota and Kauyen Kane all under Bilbis district.

"They conducted simultaneous operations, but the deadliest was in Magazawa village where seven people were killed. The bodies were discovered in the morning of Monday. In other villages, we have not heard of any killing, but most residents of the communities have fled to Tsafe town. I saw over 50 women coming into Tsafe this morning," he said.

Another source who is also from Tsafe, Mustapha Sani, said his relatives who went for a wedding ceremony in Magazawa were caught in the attack.

"Our brothers and sisters in rural communities are going through tough times suffering bandits' attacks. I was told that seven dead bodies were discovered around Magazawa while two more were discovered in Unguwar Kane," he said.

Attempt to attack Yandoton Daji

Mr Sabo said the bandits also tried to attack Yandoton Daji Sunday night but were repelled by vigilante members and security agents.

He added that the bandits reached Yandoton Daji around 12 a.m. but met resistance from vigilante members.

"When all their efforts to enter the town failed, they withdrew back to their camps in Munhaye forest," he said.

The spokesperson, Zamfara police command, Mohammed Shehu, did not respond to calls and SMS sent to him on the attacks.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X