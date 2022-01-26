Nigeria: Using Super Tucano Fighter Jets, Nigerian Airforce Kills Notorious Iswap Commander, Ari, Others

26 January 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Kingsley Nwezeh

Super Tucano fighter jets deployed by the Nigeria Air Force under Operation Hadin Kai yesterday struck a meeting venue of commanders and fighters of the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) killing scores of insurgents in Kurta Wulgo in Borno State.

It was gathered that a senior ISWAP Commander, Mallam Ari, believed to be in charge of Kirta Wulgo and foreign mercenaries fabricating Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) for the terrorists were killed during the airstrikes.

THISDAY learnt that the airstrikes were authorised after intelligence revealed over 40 terrorists converging at the fringes of Northeast Kirta Wulgo, close to a point where a suspected ISWAP flag was hoisted.

"Some were also seen with weapons around a nearby make-shift structure, which was a likely indication that the structure might have had a high calibre terrorist target.

"After the airstrikes, some of the surviving terrorists were observed making frantic efforts to put out the fire that ensued while others took to their heels", a security source said.

"Indeed, the make-shift structures were significantly burnt and destroyed at the fringes.

"Several ISWAP fighters were neutralised in the air strikes including one Mallam Ari, who was identified as the Fiya of Kirta Wulgo", he said.

When contacted, NAF Spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the air interdiction.

