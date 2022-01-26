Zimbabwe: Contrasting Fortunes for Harare Giants

Sports Reporter

HOW time flies!

Just a year ago Harare football giants CAPS united and Dynamos were leading activity in the transfer market with both teams signing big name players.

Makepekepe brought in highly-rated players including Leroy Mavhunga, Tatenda Tumba, Tafadzwa Jaravani, Richard Hachiro, Carlos Mavhurume, Ian Nyoni and Clive Augusto, among others.

The Green Machine were even touted as the favourites to win the Chibuku Super Cup given the calibre of their arsenal though they failed to come to the party.

But there was no doubting their capabilities with the team even harvesting some rewards after selling Warriors midfielder Ishmael Wadi to South Africa.

Dynamos, on the other hand, were also attracting equally good players with Tonderai Ndiraya taking on board such players as Juan Mutudza, Tinotenda Chiunye, Newman Sianchali, Albert Eonde and Sylvester Appiah, among others.

While DeMbare have remained competitive on the transfer market, thanks to a financial dosage from their three-year partnership with Sakunda Holdings, it is complete opposite at the green side of the city.

Dynamos have since brought in 2019 Soccer Star of the Year runner-up Ralph Kawondera, Brendon Mpofu from Makepekepe, Ali Sadiki and they have also welcomed back striker Evans Katema from Zambian side Zanaco.

The former champions are understood to be angling even better moves with high-profile players from within the country reported to be in talks with the club.

Dynamos have already resumed training with team expected to fight for the championship given they failed to win the Chibuku Super Cup.

"I can confirm that the team has started training. All is well and most of the things at the moment are technical. The coach is working on putting together a team which he thinks will be competitive when the season resumes," said Dynamos spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo.

"That is the situation at the moment. The coach is still looking at the other players he wants to take on board and we will act according to his needs."

But, it's a different script at rivals Makepekepe who have not only been deserted by most of their players but they are yet to resume training with only three weeks before the season resumes.

CAPS United players have not been paid their salaries for three months and most of those whose contracts expired on New Year's eve have decided against renewing their stay.

In fact, Makepekepe last year forced the Premier Soccer League to postpone their league encounter against Black Rhinos after their players refused to go for Covid-19 tests in protest of their unpaid salaries.

The match was rescheduled to February this year.

Mpofu, Jaravani and Tinashe Balakasi have since joined other clubs while Richard Hachiro, whose contract ran out on December 31, is trying his luck at Venda Football Academy in South Africa.

Although there were reports that Makepekepe were scheduled to begin paying the salaries to the players yesterday, most of the players spoken to by The Herald said they haven't received anything.

Without any big signings coming their way, CAPS United could be forced to look at youthful players who want to make their names.

The team is reported to have planned to begin their preparations today with Covid-19 tests.