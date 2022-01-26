South Africa: Nine Triathletes Qualify for SA Championships

26 January 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

Senior Sports Reporter

NINE youth triathletes are scheduled to represent the country at the South African Championships next month after attaining the required points and qualifying times.

Triathlon Zimbabwe held their last selection race for the youth -- Under-13 and Under-15 -- on Sunday and three more athletes managed to attain the required points and qualifying times, taking the total number of qualified athletes to nine.

Chloe Steenkamp, Chloe Fuller and Carlton Chapungu joined six athletes that had already qualified going into the final selection event.

Anje van As, Nicole Madya, Tayleigh Taylor, Rohnan Nicholson, Callum Smith and Zachary Summers had already qualified.

With the selection process over, the focus is now on preparing for the South African Championships due to take place on February 13.

National coach, Pamela Fulton, said they will have one more race as the final preparatory race before leaving for South Africa.

"Last Sunday was the final selection race for the youth. We have one more race the weekend before departure for last minute preparations," said Fulton.

The team is expected to leave for South Africa on February 10.

The Youth and Junior Championships were this year divided into two separate events.

The Junior Championships are scheduled for March.

However, about six juniors are expected to travel with the youth team as they are expected to take part in the Under-19 Junior Africa Cup event that will run concurrently with the Youth Championships.

With some of them expected to compete at the South African Junior Championships, it gives them an opportunity to compete with some of the athletes they are likely to face in March.

The confirmed athletes for the Under-19 Junior Africa event are George Ascott, Duwan Botha, Mandlenkosi Mthethwa, Tyler Steenkamp, Jessica Fuller and Emma Lidsba.

"At this stage six juniors have confirmed travelling to Maselspoort with one athlete not confirmed yet.

Team

Under-13 Girls: Chloe Steenkamp (Peterhouse Girls School)

Under-15 Girls : Anje van As (Chisipite Senior School), Nicole Madya (Chisipite Senior School), Tayleigh Taylor (Peterhouse Girls School), Chloe Fuller (Hellenic Academy).

Under-15 Boys: Rohnan Nicholson (St John's College), Callum Smith (St John's College), Zachary Summers (St John's College), Carlton Chapungu (Peterhouse Boys School).

