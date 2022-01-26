Egypt: Travel of the Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa to Kenya, Egypt, the UAE, Turkey, and Israel

25 January 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Ambassador David Satterfield will travel to Kenya, Egypt, the UAE, Turkey, and Israel from January 24 to February 4, 2022. Special Envoy Satterfield will hold meetings with officials from respective governments and key stakeholders to promote democratic civilian rule in Sudan and to support peace and prosperity in the Horn of Africa.

This travel immediately follows his trips to Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and Ethiopia where he accompanied Assistant Secretary Phee to advance democracy, peace, and stability in the Horn of Africa.

