Zimbabwe: Eight People Swept Away By Rivers in Masembura

Eight people have so far died this month in Masembura area, Bindura, after being swept away by flooded rivers despite continued warnings from the local leadership and Government that it is highly dangerous to try and cross rivers in flood or flooded bridges.

Recently Government warned people against crossing flooded rivers as every rainy season some people who take a chance are swept away or marooned.

In an interview Chief Masembura (Mr Ishmael Kagande), said it was disheartening to lose lives in situations which are avoidable.

He implored people to be cautious, patient and avoid crossing flooded rivers.

"This month alone we lost eight lives after trying to cross Nyaura and Pote rivers. I also urge people not to plan unnecessary journeys during the rainy season. We cannot continue losing lives like this," he said.

Chief Masembura said there was need to intensify education awareness campaigns on the dangers of crossing flooded rivers.

Early this rainy season a pirate taxi carrying 10 people was swept away in the Midlands, with three people drowning and the other seven managing to reach the river bank.

Four people were also swept away as they tried to cross Runde River after it flooded.

Scores of people have lost their lives since the beginning of this rainy season after trying to cross rivers in flood.

The persistent rains falling countrywide have seen seasonal flooding in some areas and blocked drains in urban areas.

Since the New Year, rain has been falling persistently in many areas with the Meteorological Services Department forecasting more, and warning of localised rains in excess of 30mm along the main watershed and the Eastern Highlands, with lightning, strong winds and hailstorms expected in some areas.

The Department of Civil Protection has developed a national contingency plan as part of its preparedness to help people in cases of flooding and natural disasters across the country. The plan approved by Cabinet in November last year is the blueprint that the Government and partners are using to respond to both natural and human-induced disasters.