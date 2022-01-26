Zimbabwe: Boy (15) Up for Killing Mate

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on allegations of killing a friend during a kick boxing match while they were herding cattle in Gokwe district.

The death occurred last Thursday and the boy, who has since been released into the custody of his parents, is still assisting police with investigations.

Police said the boy allegedly kicked his friend, also aged 15, below the belt and the victim fell down and started sweating. His condition continued deteriorating, resulting in his death at a local hospital.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, police in Amaveni, Kwekwe, arrested John Manhembe (42) last Friday on charges of murdering his wife Talence Ncube (23) the day before.

The suspect fatally assaulted the woman with a log several times all over the body after allegations of infidelity.

In Kadoma, police are investigating another case of murder which occurred last Wednesday along Annex Road, Annex Extension, Rimuka.

The suspects, Wesley Manyika (24), Cryspen Zimbodza, Onias Tafa (23) and the other suspect only identified as Baba Matthew, assaulted the victim, John Banda (32), with open hands before striking him with a pick on the shoulder, following an argument over a girlfriend between the victim and Baba Matthew.

Police have since arrested Manyika and Zimbodza. Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspects is requested to report at their nearest police station.

The public is also being implored to shun all illegal gambling activities countrywide following the fatal stabbing on January 19, of a Bulawayo man on the left side cheek, neck and shoulder, with a knife after a misunderstanding that arose from betting a pool game.

Police said the victim bled profusely from the injuries and was rushed to United Bulawayo Hospitals where he was pronounced dead upon admission. A manhunt for the suspect has since been launched.