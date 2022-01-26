Zimbabwe: Warren Hills Golf Club Major Upgrade in Pipeline

Sports Reporter

WARREN Hills Golf Club is set for a major revamp into a world-class golf facility following the partnership entered between the City of Harare and West Properties.

The golf course is currently in a bad state compared to what it was 20 years ago.

Speaking during a press conference yesterday, West Properties chief executive officer, Kenneth Sharpe, confirmed Warren Hills Golf Course is the next project to be embarked on by his company.

He said his company and the City of Harare are currently working on development plans for the golf course. Sharpe explained that the plan was not to replace the golf course, but to upgrade it.

"Currently the golf course is rundown compared to what it was 20 years ago. So it needs significant attention," he said.

The Forbes award-winner said his company will transform the golf course into a world-class venue.

"So far we have engaged Peter Matkovich, who is a top designer of golf courses in Africa and provided plans for the golf course. We are in the final stages of finalising a contract with him."

Sharpe said servicing of the land will be done first like what they did with Pomona City phase 1.

"We will do the same development with the golf course and once this is complete we will then move on to the structural building," he said.

Sharpe said there is a lot of work that needs to be done and that includes recreational features like water features.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Water features are very important especially because of the environmental structure of the course. Golf courses look very beautiful with water features and Warren Hills Golf Course deserves the same.

"Time-lines would be between now and ,the end of the year we will definitely get on the ground and start doing some work.

"Our goal is to make life better for everyone. We will not close it down completely. Certain sections of it will be used while it is being worked on.

"As the top developer in the country, we would want to create a place where people can work, play, and shop in the same area," said Sharpe.

Harare City Council spokesperson, Michael Chideme, confirmed the joint venture with West Properties. He said they did not sell the land to West Properties but it was a joint venture targeting the rehabilitation of the golf course.