Tunisia-Germany - Review of Security Cooperation

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian-German cooperation in the security field and ways to develop it were discussed at a meeting Tuesday evening between Minister of Interior Taoufik Charfeddine and ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany in Tunis Peter Prugel.

The meeting focused on bilateral partnership under the mechanism "G7 +", which aims to support Tunisia's efforts in the fight against terrorism and securing the borders, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The two sides also discussed joint cooperation in the areas of good governance and decentralisation.