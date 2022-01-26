Tunisia: Reported Investments in Industrial Sector Down By 25.8 Percent in 2021 - APII

25 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The reported investments in the industrial sector dropped by 25.8%, in 2021, to 2539.7 million dinars (MD), compared to 2020, announced Tuesday, the Agency for the Promotion of Industry and Innovation (APII) in its economic outlook.

In this same downward trend, the number of reported projects fell by 25.6% to 3,331 projects, while the number of jobs to be created was limited to 49,576 jobs, down 18.3% compared to 2020.

The sharp drop in investments was notably recorded in the sectors of construction materials, ceramics and glass (-72%), mechanical and electronic industries (-47%) and leather and footwear (-44).

On the other hand, reported investments in the agri-food and chemical industries grew by 26% and 14%, respectively.

The APII's indicators also showed that 51% of the reported investments in 2021 are part of extension and renewal of equipment projects, worth about 1,302.7 MD, down by 10.2% compared to 2020.

As for new projects, the reported investments declined by 37.3% to 1237 MD.

The reported investments in the totally exporting industries slightly increased by 0.3%, in 2021, to 1054.3 MD, whereas the investments intended for industries whose production is geared towards the domestic market dropped by 37.4%, to 1,485.4 MD.

The fully foreign and partnership industrial investments saw a 20.1% drop to 969.1 MD.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

