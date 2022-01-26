Tunisia: Covid-19 - Nearly 13 Million Persons Administered At Least One Dose

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia administered 9,536 COVID-19 vaccines on January 24. This includes 2,663 first shots, 4,758 second doses, 2,107 boosters and 08 travel shots, the Health Ministry said.

The overall number of fully vaccinated people hit 6,201,904, including 4,566,666 who got two shots and 1,635,238 who received only one shot as the vaccine given requires a single dose or they have already been infected.

Ministry figures also show 12,698,232 jabs have been given so far. This include 7,088,214 first shots, 4,566,666 second doses, 1,013,713 boosters and 29,639 travel shots.

The number of people registered on the evax.tn platform to book jab appointments reached 7,816,693 on January 24.