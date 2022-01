Tunis/Tunisia — Béja logged 397 more COVID-19 infections from 958 tests in the past 24 hours (41.44% positivity rate) according to the local health directorate's latest figures released Tuesday.

The number of infections in schools has reached 712 in 31 educational institutions in the region.

Most of the new positive cases were reported in the city of Beja and its surroundings (222 cases out of a total of 397 cases), according to the same source.