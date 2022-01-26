Algeria: 'Rich, Fruitful' Talks Between President Tebboune and His Egyptian Counterpart

Cairo — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Tuesday in Cairo that the talks he held with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi, were "rich" and "fruitful."

During a press conference held jointly with the Egyptian President at the end of their talks at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, on the second day of his working and fraternal visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Head of State said that these talks were "rich and fruitful" and are part of the constant consultations on bilateral relations, and the efforts of both countries to strengthen Arab-African cooperation and achieve security and stability in the region.

We further stressed the need to "work together to preserve the pioneering role of Algeria and Egypt in Africa and the southern shore of the Mediterranean, while emphasizing the historical and geostrategic role of the Arab Republic of Egypt in building bridges of cooperation for our Arab brothers in the Asian continent," said the Head of State.

The talks were also an opportunity to discuss economic cooperation, including economic exchanges and investment facilitation between the two countries, added President Tebboune.