Tunisia: FM Jerandi Holds Phone Conversation With Moroccan Counterpart

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi, on Tuesday, held a phone conversation with Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita.

This call comes within the framework of consultations and coordination between Tunisia and Morocco, the Foreign Affairs Department said.

The ministers reviewed the solid relations of friendship, as well as the climate of trust that reigns over the privileged relations between the leaders of the two countries.

Emphasis was placed on the sincere determination of both sides to strengthen and develop bilateral relations, to give them a new dynamic and to raise them to a higher level, the same source added.

The two ministers stressed the importance of doing everything possible to ensure the success of the upcoming bilateral meetings, including the meetings of the High Joint Commission and the Follow-up and Coordination Commission as soon as possible.

They voiced willingness to intensify the exchange of official visits to maintain the dynamics of bilateral relations in various fields in the service of common interests.

They also discussed current Arab and regional issues and exchanged views on matters of common interest in the run-up to upcoming events. These include the consultative meeting of the Arab League Council, to take place in Kuwait, the executive council of the African Union (AU) and the AU ordinary summit, to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.