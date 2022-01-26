Tunisia: Studies Urge New Public Policies and Programmes to Boost Economic Activity in Interior Regions

25 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Three studies on economic disparities, energy transition and internationalisation of enterprises called on Tunisia to implement new public policies and concrete programmes to boost economic activity in the interior regions.

They also called for more support to environmental issues in addition to boosting economic diplomacy.

During the 3rd meeting of the Strategic Dialogue Commission between the Ministry of Economy and Planning and the French Development Agency (AFD), held Tuesday, participants reviewed the recommendations presented by the specialised committees responsible for monitoring the various priority areas already set in these studies.

These are the components relating to the fight against economic and social disparities, including income levels and regions, support for the energy and ecological transition and the internationalisation strategy of Tunisian companies targeting the African market.

The 3rd meeting of the strategic dialogue was held under the chairmanship of the Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Saed with the remote participation of the Director of AFD's North Africa Department Christian Yoka in addition to the agency's Tunis Office Director, said a statement from the Ministry of Economy and Planning.

The studies were conducted by the Center for Economic and Social Research, the Tunisian Institute of Competitiveness and Quantitative Studies, a research firm and the Council of Economic Analysis, with the support of the AFD

