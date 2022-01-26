Tunisia: Covid-19 - Scientific Committee Recommends Extending Measures in Force

25 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Scientific Committee to Combat the Coronavirus has recommended extending the COVID-19-related measures in force from January 13.

These include the nightly 10 pm - 5 am curfew and the postponement or cancellation of all public gatherings or demonstrations, in closed or open spaces.", for two more weeks, committee member Aman Allah Messaadi told TAP on Tuesday.

The committee recommended strengthening the control on the vaccination pass and continuing the national jab drive efforts.

Regarding incoming passengers, Messaadi said "the committee approved a 5-day self-quarantine for those vaccinated and tested positive, noting that the self-quarantine period can last up to seven days when symptoms persist."

The committee members deemed that the current epidemiological situation is in an ascending phase, he added, noting the increase in the number of patients admitted to health facilities.

