Africa: Match Facts - Cote d'Ivoire V Egypt

Giants Cote d'Ivoire and Egypt lock horns on Wednesday as the Round of 16 of the ongoing TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 gains full momentum.

Match Card

Date: 26 January 2022

Time: 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT)

Venue: Japoma Stadium, Douala

Round of 16

Match: Cote d'Ivoire v Egypt

Following are the Match Facts from Opta:

● Côte d'Ivoire and Egypt have met on 10 previous occasions at the Africa Cup of Nations, while this meeting will see it become the most played fixture in the history of the competition (11).

● Egypt have progressed on each of the previous four occasions when facing Côte d'Ivoire in the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations - two of those have come via penalty shootouts, with the second of those coming in the 2006 final (4-2 on penalties).

● Côte d'Ivoire are unbeaten in their three games at this year's Africa Cup of Nations (W2 D1), while the last time they avoided defeat in their opening four games in a single edition of the tournament was in 2015 when they went on to win it (beating Ghana on penalties in the final).

● Egypt have been eliminated in their last two knockout stage games at the Africa Cup of Nations (1-2 v Cameroon in the 2017 final and 0-1 v South Africa in the 2019 Round of 16). Prior to this, they had progressed from 11 consecutive games in the knockout stages of the tournament, between 2006 and 2017.

● Only Algeria's Youcef Belaïli (24) was directly involved in more shots than Côte d'Ivoire's Nicolas Pépé during the group stage at this year's Africa Cup of Nations (19 - 12 shots, seven chances created). Indeed, Pépé has been directly involved in more goals than any other Côte d'Ivoire player in the tournament so far (3 - two goals, one assist).