Ghana Condemns Houthi Militia Attacks in UAE, Saudi Arabia

File photo: Madam Shirley Ayokor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration

The Government of Ghana has condemned attacks by the Houthi militia targeted at civilian areas including the Abu Dhabi International Airport and other sites in Saudi Arabia.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said three people died from the heinous attacks and others injured.

The statement described the attacks as violating international law and threaten efforts at restoring peace and security in the region.

The government, therefore, urged all sides to avoid any actions that would escalate violence and increase tension in the region.

"We express our deepest condolences to the government and the people of United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the families of the victims," it added.