Tunisia: ATJM Warns Against 'Any Thoughtless Decision Affecting Judiciary'

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Association of Young Magistrates (ATJM) has warned against "any ill-considered decision affecting the judiciary".

It promised, in a statement issued Tuesday, firm reactions "against any ill-considered decision that affects by decree the judicial authority or its constitutional structure.

It denounced the presidential decree cancelling the privileges of the members of the High Judicual Council, considering it an "attempt to bring justice to its knees and to take away the privileges of power, under the cover of dangerous smear campaigns led by the President of the Republic with the aim of seizing the prerogatives of justice and directing judicial decisions.

It also considers that 'the regime in power, incapable of fighting corruption, wants to govern by smearing the honourable judges of the State and by making people believe that the judicial system is corrupt. It relies on the credulity of some of its supporters and the desire of others to position themselves politically.

The Association of Young Magistrates considers that the withdrawal of privileges paves the way for the repeal of the law on the High Judicial Council and the gradual dissolution of the judiciary with a view to establishing a "functional justice" institutionally affiliated to the authority of the President of the Republic.

The withdrawal of these privileges or the dissolution of the High Judicial Council 'has nothing to do with the reform of the judiciary', it asserts.

Regarding judicial time, the ATJM pointed out that these delays are governed by procedural controls, the right of defence, enquiries and investigations, and the intervention of several parties. It stressed that "the court is not solely responsible for the length of these delays", stating that "the main reason is the negligence of the executive and its inability to provide the necessary modern working means.

It points to "the lack of reform of the security system and the lack of professionalism of some in their dealings with the instructions of the Public Prosecutor's Office and the Judiciary.

The President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed met on Monday with the Prime Minister and the Ministers of Justice and Interior on the subject of the length of trials and impunity.

On January 19, the Head of State issued a decree amending the organic law No. 2016-34 of April 28, 2016, on the High Judicial Council, and ending the powers and privileges granted to members of the Council.