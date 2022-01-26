Tunisia: Siliana Records 2 More Coronavirus Fatalities, 130 Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Siliana governorate recorded two more fatalities of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the Local Health Directorate announced on Tuesday.

During the same period, 130 people have tested positive for the virus. The new cases were detected in Gaafour (57 cases), Bargou (20 cases), El Krib (18 cases), Siliana (13 cases), Sidi Bou Rouis (6 cases), Bou Arada (5 cases), Errouhia (2 cases) and Kesra (2 cases).

There are 8 patients currently admitted in oxygen services, including 5 placed in the regional hospital of Siliana.