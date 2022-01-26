Tunisia: Monastir-Coronavirus - Two Deaths and 787 More Infected People in 48 Hours

Tunis/Tunisia — Two deaths linked to the coronavirus were declared on Tuesday in Ksar Hellal and Bembla, which brings the number of deceased in the governorate of Monastir to 1,031 people since the outbreak of the virus.

Furthermore, 787 additional cases of infection have been reported in the last 48 hours, bringing to 50, 210 the total number of people infected in the region since the spread of the epidemic, according to the new report published Tuesday by the Regional Health Directorate in Monastir.

Currently, 8298 people are still carrying the virus in the governorate, including 57 hospitalised patients and 10 cases admitted in intensive care at the Fattouma Bourguiba University Hospital, according to the same source.